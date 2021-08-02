© Instagram / calvary





American Tribute Ride rolls through area communities including Kiel, Mount Calvary and Former Calvary Day athletic director Chad Griffin to lead Hebron Christian boys soccer program





Former Calvary Day athletic director Chad Griffin to lead Hebron Christian boys soccer program and American Tribute Ride rolls through area communities including Kiel, Mount Calvary

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Then and now: The burning issue of wildfires.

Evacuations lifted as firefighters make good progress against fires in Northern California and Oregon.

Areas of smoke on Monday; temps rebound Tuesday and Wednesday.

City of Amarillo’s Milling and Overlay Project set to begin August 2.

Infection prevention and control bulletin IPC June 2021.

Mostly sunny and clear skies as week is expected to get progressively warmer: Cleveland, Akron weather foreca.

Readers Write: The 'defund' amendment and the state of things in Minneapolis; ATVs and public lands.

Letters: Camp Whispering Pines is a treasure and should not be closed.

Funeral services set for Cynthia Hightower-Jenkins, Louisiana activist and volunteer.

First Alert Tuesday for widespread rain and storms; cooler by midweek.

New Hampshire Fish and Game respond to multiple ATV crashes this weekend in Coos County.

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul and Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard declining player options to become free agents.