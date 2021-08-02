© Instagram / abattoir





Horse-racing bosses condemn abattoir practices and With meat-processing site numbers dwindling, farmer seeks abattoir in rural Nanaimo – Vancouver Island Free Daily





With meat-processing site numbers dwindling, farmer seeks abattoir in rural Nanaimo – Vancouver Island Free Daily and Horse-racing bosses condemn abattoir practices

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Track and Field Updates: Team USA Advances in Women's 1500m.

Viva Italia! Olympic golds follow soccer and song successes.

Five-star wing Dariq Whitehead commits to Duke Blue Devils, new coach Jon Scheyer.

Man shot and killed by his girlfriend after he allegedly assaulted her.

Washtenaw County Experts Discuss Use of Federal Covid-19 Funds.

Heat Emerge As Frontrunners For Kyle Lowry In Sign-And-Trade.

Pelosi turns tables on White House, urges eviction ban extension.

Unexploded ordnance found on Maui residence during yard work.

Louisiana groom arrested on his wedding night after allegedly opening fire on highway with wife, friend in car.

SE Bend porch theft caught on camera; suspect charges with theft, drugged driving.

Senators' Statement on the Finalized Bipartisan Infrastructure Agreement Legislative Text.