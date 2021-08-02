© Instagram / bushwick





Affordable Housing Lottery Units Still Available at 65 Woodbine Street in Bushwick, Brooklyn and Gunman shot dead by cops in Bushwick after liquor store shootout





Gunman shot dead by cops in Bushwick after liquor store shootout and Affordable Housing Lottery Units Still Available at 65 Woodbine Street in Bushwick, Brooklyn

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Tokyo 2020 track and field Day 10 results: Puerto Rico's Jasmine Camacho-Quinn wins gold in 100m hurdles.

Olympics 2021: Live Updates and Results.

Gold Cup: USMNT and Mexico scoreless through first extra time period.

Oil prices slide on worries over China economy and higher crude output.

Severe thunderstorm pounds Salt Lake City, floods downtown.

Olympic semifinal will add to Brazil and Mexico's brewing rivalry.

Tokyo Updates: Ross, Klineman Advance; Harrison Wins Silver in 100m Hurdles.

East Chicago council hires new attorney.

Rapist, racist and antisemite? The misguided efforts to ‘cancel’ Chaucer.

Buffalo Police investigating deadly hit-and-run crash on Walden Avenue.

How'd they do in Year 2? Vikings receivers and their first-, second-year stats.

Missing Mother And 3-Year-Old Son Safely Found: Belmont Police.