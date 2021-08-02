Duma Speaker invites representatives of interparliamentary structures to observe election and Lawmaker says Kiev’s protest over Donbass’ participation in Duma elections is hysteria
By: Olivia Anderson
2021-08-02 07:17:06
Lawmaker says Kiev’s protest over Donbass’ participation in Duma elections is hysteria and Duma Speaker invites representatives of interparliamentary structures to observe election
>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<
Keni Harrison Wins Silver in 100m Hurdles, U.S. Advances in Women's 200m, and More.
In Europe and US, calls for vaccine mandates stoke backlash.
A look at the Knicks and potential free-agent targets.
The Tokyo Summer Olympics: Live updates.
Cronenworth and Kim lead Padres past Colorado 8-1.
Tokyo 2020 Olympics: athletics, hockey, cycling, weightlifting and more – live!
Mid-Ohio Valley resident joining West Virginia Agriculture and Forestry Hall of Fame.
UKTF's Camacho-Quinn and Harrison Win Gold and Silver at Olympics.
Puffy clouds and sunshine start off August.
Community leaders register voters and distribute vaccines at Henderson park party.
SEO Headline: UMich librarians, archivists and curators formally join LEO.
US Marine receives celebrates a promotion with family and friends.