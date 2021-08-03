Washington Post calls on Democrats to subpoena Kushner, Ivanka Trump, Meadows for testimony on Jan. 6 and Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner Reportedly Buy a Second Multi-Million Dollar Miami Home

© Instagram / Ivanka Trump





Washington Post calls on Democrats to subpoena Kushner, Ivanka Trump, Meadows for testimony on Jan. 6





Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner Reportedly Buy a Second Multi-Million Dollar Miami Home

Quiet and comfortable for now, heat and humidity return later this week.

Senators Introduce Bill to Help Agencies Counter Deepfakes and Deceptive Media.

Lindsey Graham tests positive for Covid-19 and has had 'flu-like symptoms' despite being vaccinated.

Fed's Waller: 'Go early and go fast' on taper.

Latin America's resurgent left and Caribbean spurn U.S. policy on Cuba.

Google's Pixel 6 phones will come with a chip designed by the search giant.

An Antioch Call Center Employee Blew The Whistle, And A Diabetes Supply Company Is Settling For $160M.

Tokyo Games Day 10 Highlights: Jade Carey and Sifan Hassan Win Gold.

FEMA Co-Hosts a Webinar on Mitigation Messaging and Planning Research.

Safety and Shipping Review 2021.

DFW and American Airlines are flooded with cancellations and delays after Sunday’s thunderstorms.

Women Are Gathering To Jump Rope And Make Connections In The 40+ Double Dutch Club.