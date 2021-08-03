© Instagram / enlist





Enlist the Ocean in Combatting Climate Change, Experts and Advocates Argue and Jang Ki Yong confirms he will enlist in the military this August





Jang Ki Yong confirms he will enlist in the military this August and Enlist the Ocean in Combatting Climate Change, Experts and Advocates Argue

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Ennis preparing for Fly fishing and outdoor Festival to mark the end of summer season.

Carpinteria, Goleta and Southern Santa Barbara County to be Served by Central Coast Community Energy Beginning this October – CalCCA.

Biden's judges: More diverse and more of them.

Two more Utahns arrested, and accused of being part of Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

Olympics Live Updates: Track and Field, Beach Volleyball and Simone Biles.

What’s happening around northwest Florida: Traffic improvements and big trucks.

Jermain Charlo's ex-boyfriend appears in court on firearms and ammunition charge.

Watch now: Pritzker signs 4 immigrant protection bills.

2021 Broncos Training Camp: Day 5 news and notes.

Dodgers to host American League rival Astros and Angels.

Sirens: Malicious Mischief Reported; DUIs; Injury Motorcycle Accident; Theft and Burglary.

USS Carl Vinson Leaves San Diego in First Carrier Deployment of F-35C Stealth Jets.