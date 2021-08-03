© Instagram / fido





Riding along with Fido… and T-Rex and Fido Fridays?





Fido Fridays? and Riding along with Fido… and T-Rex

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

$1T infrastructure bill gets first action as senators dig in.

Haynes and Boone adds DLA Piper healthcare partner in Texas practice push.

Olympics schedule: How and where to watch Texans in Tuesday’s events.

Rand Paul and Libertarian PACs Align Behind Ohio’s Absent Candidate.

Some businesses and government buildings will require masks again as COVID-19 cases increase. Here’s a list.

Closer Josh Hader becomes the latest Brewers player to test positive and be placed on COVID-19 injured list.

Olympic Sport Climbing Is Changing The Game For Competition Climbing : Live Updates: The Tokyo Olympics.

List of Seattle Restaurants and Bars Requiring Vaccine Proof for Entry.

Life of rapper Biz Markie celebrated with laughter, tears and music at Long Island funeral.

Gordon signs agreement for Wyoming and JCOAL carbon capture research to continue.

Federal Eviction Moratorium Ends As Colorado Renters Face Rising Cases And Aid Backlog.

Scientists debate how and if animals talk to us – even if we understand them just fine.