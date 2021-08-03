© Instagram / abattoir





‘Shocking’ Animal Abuse Recorded At Government-Approved Abattoir, Investigation Reveals and Farmers 'at their wit's end' regarding need for new abattoir locally





‘Shocking’ Animal Abuse Recorded At Government-Approved Abattoir, Investigation Reveals and Farmers 'at their wit's end' regarding need for new abattoir locally

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Farmers 'at their wit's end' regarding need for new abattoir locally and ‘Shocking’ Animal Abuse Recorded At Government-Approved Abattoir, Investigation Reveals

Lakers bring back Dwight Howard, Wayne Ellington and Trevor Ariza.

Husband dies after he ‘yanked’ wheel from wife and caused crash, Texas police say.

Sen. Hawley slams Biden's 'fear and intimidation' campaign: 'It's a failure of leadership'.

From Boston to Baghdad: How local and Iraqi students are tackling COVID-19’s biggest issues.

The UK National Security and Investment Act: Who, What, Where, When, Why?

Evanston Latino group gives needed support and guidance during pandemic.

State cuts off hundreds of Russian River growers, ranchers and others in drastic bid to save water.

Keeping Maui’s coral reefs clean, happy, and healthy ahead of an uptick in tourism.

Homes and irrigation systems damaged by floods in Tooele County.

Increasing clouds overnight with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms Tuesday.

Miami Heat land Kyle Lowry, retain Duncan Robinson on 5-year, $90 million deal.