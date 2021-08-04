© Instagram / revolut





Digital bank Revolut valued at $33 billion in funding round led by SoftBank and Tiger Global and Digital bank Revolut valued at $33 billion in funding round led by SoftBank and Tiger Global





Cuomo faces calls for resignation from powerful Democrats in wake of AG report.

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

San Angelo ISD welcomes new staff and teachers.

Dothan planning longevity for Water World wave pool.

Buchanan Bird Brains Soaring Above and Beyond.

Veteran and brother endure delays in construction one month after home is demolished.

State of the science on western wildfires, forests and climate change.

Hear acoustic jams at this weekend's 24th annual Bluegrass and Beer Festival in Keystone.

Suero optioned to Rochester, Adams and Guerra join roster.

Federal judge temporarily blocks Gov. Greg Abbott's order to pull over vehicles with migrants who may carry COVID-19.

WhatsApp photos and videos can now disappear after a single viewing.

'Forever grateful': Officer dies after being attacked outside Pentagon, officials say.

Solicitor’s Office Drug and Alcohol rehabilitation program expands in Lowcountry.