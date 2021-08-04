© Instagram / Brie Larson





Brie Larson Posts a Bulgarian Split Squat Workout Instagram Video and Brie Larson Confirmed Captain Marvel Role 5 Years Ago Today





Brie Larson Confirmed Captain Marvel Role 5 Years Ago Today and Brie Larson Posts a Bulgarian Split Squat Workout Instagram Video

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Olympics 2021.

Wesleyan names Meadows as new men's and women's swim coach.

Sailing-Belcher and Ryan bag 470 sailing gold for Australia.

National City police officer struck, injured by hit-and-run driver.

Tokyo Olympics: Luka Doncic is undefeated in FIBA career and Team USA could have to beat him for gold medal.

Macau begins COVID-19 tests and shuts some entertainment venues, casino stocks fall.

Farmers markets produce results for local growers.

MOV Junior Players present 'Dr. Evil and the Basket of Kittens'.

More text messages released involving Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer and woman accusing him of sexual assault.

Legal and General’s ‘sensitive claims’ unit showed little sympathy.

Ohio Man Arrested In Florida, Accused Of Groping And Punching Flight Attendants.

PACF Civic Leaders program wraps up.