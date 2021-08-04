© Instagram / Coldplay





Here’s Coldplay’s new single. It’s ten minutes long. and Here’s Coldplay’s new single. It’s ten minutes long.





Here’s Coldplay’s new single. It’s ten minutes long. and Here’s Coldplay’s new single. It’s ten minutes long.

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Olympics Live: Latest Updates and Results in Tokyo.

Wednesday Morning Forecast: Lower humidity and lots of sunshine.

India's capital orders judicial enquiry after girl, 9, raped and murdered.

Become an Entrepreneur.

New England Patriots Notebook: Pads are on, hitting is up and Deatrich Wise is doing some long-snapping.

Airport Retailing Market by Product Type, Airport Size, and Distribution Channel.

Early College Academies.

The Talking Drum Has Something To Say About Music And Language.

Costa Rica eyes permanent ban on fossil fuel exploration and extraction.

Net Price Calculator.

Saginaw County Fair returns, reuniting attendees — and chickens — after 2020 cancellation.

Bair Mail: On Terry Fontenot, retooling, not rebuilding and state of the Falcons roster.