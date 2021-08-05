© Instagram / Julie Andrews





Carol Burnett & Julie Andrews: The Two Stars Share a Sweet, Funny Friendship and Julie Andrews remembers Christopher Plummer as 'cherished friend'





Carol Burnett & Julie Andrews: The Two Stars Share a Sweet, Funny Friendship and Julie Andrews remembers Christopher Plummer as 'cherished friend'

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Julie Andrews remembers Christopher Plummer as 'cherished friend' and Carol Burnett & Julie Andrews: The Two Stars Share a Sweet, Funny Friendship

Open bargaining request to Mayor Lightfoot, CPS leadership and Chicago Board of Education.

Police comb more than 200 homes and trash cans in search for missing boy.

August is Breastfeeding Awareness Month and activities set for August 5th.

Newton County to host second survey and public meeting on Transit Master Plan.

Gov. Ricketts Hosts Ag and Economic Development Summit.

Union County Man Charged with Possessing Three Firearms and Narcotics.

State-wide celebration of Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security.

Rubio, Barrasso Introduce Bill to End Lending to the CCP from World Bank and Asian Development Bank.

Students and parents welcome school -- with or without masks -- in Georgia.

The mostly do’s and some don’ts for bringing your newly adopted dog home.

Raiders sign Las Vegas HS alum and Bay Area native OT Jeremiah Poutasi.

Fox reports higher revenue, as sports and entertainment events resume.