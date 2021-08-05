© Instagram / Elton John





Predators prospect Luke Prokop gets phone call from Elton John: 'He thanked me for being brave' and DaBaby comments spark backlash from Elton John, Madonna and other celebs





Predators prospect Luke Prokop gets phone call from Elton John: 'He thanked me for being brave' and DaBaby comments spark backlash from Elton John, Madonna and other celebs

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

DaBaby comments spark backlash from Elton John, Madonna and other celebs and Predators prospect Luke Prokop gets phone call from Elton John: 'He thanked me for being brave'

Technology, the Homestead Act and Petaluma in 1885.

Tokyo Olympics live updates: Beach volleyball 'A Team' kicks off big day for Team USA squads.

Andrew Cuomo Faces Multiple Criminal Investigations.

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Raheem Morris react to Day 7 of Training Camp.

The Nats fall to Phillies, and the issues start at the top (of the lineup).

State Of Illinois Makes COVID-19 Vaccination Data Available For Long-Term Care Facility Residents And Staff.

Dike, Kapoor New Co-Directors at Law and Psychiatry Division at Yale.

Tucker Carlson: Rochelle Walensky now makes the laws, and she's taking your private property.

Chance of showers and thunderstorms for Thursday as cooler air approaches for the weekend.

Today’s Google Doodle Is About Covid-19 Vaccination And Face Masks.

Kent Police searching for hit-and-run driver who sent teen to the hospital.