© Instagram / daniel craig





Daniel Craig, Shah Rukh Khan Were First Choice for Two Key Roles in Rang de Basanti and As Daniel Craig’s 007 Stint Prepares To End, Henry Golding Shares Thoughts On Whether He’d Play James Bond





As Daniel Craig’s 007 Stint Prepares To End, Henry Golding Shares Thoughts On Whether He’d Play James Bond and Daniel Craig, Shah Rukh Khan Were First Choice for Two Key Roles in Rang de Basanti

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces a Series of Cannabis Brands and...

Denver releases draft of 5-year plan to address housing and homelessness.

FACTBOX-BoE's key signals on bond-buying, inflation and rates.

Delta Variant Increases Demand and Wait Times for Covid-19 Tests.

These are the youngest and oldest Olympic athletes ever.

Ransomware Gangs and the Name Game Distraction – Krebs on Security.

When It Comes to Lease Accounting, Plan Ahead, Weigh Your Options, and Know Your Environment.

Biden seeks to boost fuel economy to thwart Trump rollback.

Journey Awards at The Fox Theatre Honors Politicians, Influencers, Celebrities and You.

Warning: Poor air quality with smoky sunshine Thursday; 90s and smoke this weekend.

School is almost in session and so are the Hamilton City speed cameras.