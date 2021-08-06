© Instagram / terrier





Pet of the Week: Sweet Remi, the wire-haired terrier and Blue-eyed Boston terrier, runt of litter, finds home after ‘no one wanted her’





Blue-eyed Boston terrier, runt of litter, finds home after ‘no one wanted her’ and Pet of the Week: Sweet Remi, the wire-haired terrier

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Biden, in a Push to Phase Out Gas Cars, Tightens Pollution Rules.

Top cyber official makes debut calling for more 'ambitious' defenses and wearing a 'Free Britney' shirt.

NYC students and teachers help COVID-19 vaccine rate surge.

Seminole schools mandate masks for teachers, other employees and ban visitors because of COVID-19 surge.

Officer-involved shooting suspect identified and in critical, but stable condition.

Opelika man found guilty of murder after two-day trial and about an hour of deliberation.

Ann Arbor council member’s use and defense of n-word sends a chilling message, Black residents say.

Booker Reintroduces Sweeping Environmental Justice Bill.

Homemade handiwork on display and for sale at Ulster County Fair.

Meghan drafts Steph and Ayesha Curry, Sheryl Sandberg for her star-studded 40X40 mentorship campaign.

Quidel Q2 Revenues Dip 12 Percent; Misses on Revenues and EPS Estimates.

Robert Griffin III Joins ESPN as NFL and College Football Analyst.