© Instagram / puncture





Jill Biden treated for puncture on foot after Hawaii visit and Jill Biden treated for puncture on foot after Hawaii visit





Jill Biden treated for puncture on foot after Hawaii visit and Jill Biden treated for puncture on foot after Hawaii visit

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Robert P. «Bob» Moses, who crusaded for civil rights and later math education, dies at 86.

Apple to start checking iPhone and iCloud photos for child abuse imagery.

SOC Excited to Open Fall Camp and Get 'Back to Normal'.

Police: Bath woman charged in hit and run where dog was killed.

Buying a fake COVID-19 vaccination card is a crime and puts public at risk, FBI warns.

List: School start dates and COVID-19 policies for Central Pa. districts.

Donations pouring in nationwide for students and teachers of burned Frenchville school.

Jennifer And Dorothy Chakra Launch A Bridal Line Within The Famed Georges Chakra Couture House.

Space Force and USAFA adapting Naval Academy's 'Leatherneck' program for future guardians.

Ashland Community and Technical College to require masks indoors.

North Philadelphia hit-and-run: Family pleads for help tracking down driver.

Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles: Homecoming parade in Spring awaits Olympic gymnasts.