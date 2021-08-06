© Instagram / jet lag





Jet lag and sleepless nights are no obstacle for Van Vleuten in San Sebastian and Olympics 2021: How do they get horses to the Olympics? Do horses get jet lag?





Olympics 2021: How do they get horses to the Olympics? Do horses get jet lag? and Jet lag and sleepless nights are no obstacle for Van Vleuten in San Sebastian

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Uber and Lyft are staging a ridiculous race for fake profits.

Covid-19 vaccines work 'exceptionally well' against severe illness and death but no longer prevent transmission, CDC chief says.

Feinstein, Rubio Introduce Sanction and Stop Ransomware Act.

Rayshawn Jenkins and Shaq Griffin: a winning combination for Jacksonville.

«It's dire and it's only getting worse»: California tourist town running out of water amid drought.

Staying safe on the bike trail: What are the Do’s and Don’ts?

5 winners and 2 losers from the Patriots’ Thursday training camp practice.

Michigan State football notebook: Roster changes and an injury update.

Fossil Park allows children and adults to uncover and take home pieces of northwest Ohio's ancient history.

Arkansas Media Day Notebook: Sam Pittman on Injuries, COVID, Vaccinations And More.

Some schools will have a mask mandate and some will not.

National Night Out reigns, and rains.