© Instagram / Liam Payne





Liam Payne Wants To Cover 'Watermelon Sugar' By Bandmate Harry Styles and Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Hit the Stage in Nashville, Plus Liam Payne, Teyana Taylor and More





Liam Payne Wants To Cover 'Watermelon Sugar' By Bandmate Harry Styles and Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Hit the Stage in Nashville, Plus Liam Payne, Teyana Taylor and More

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Hit the Stage in Nashville, Plus Liam Payne, Teyana Taylor and More and Liam Payne Wants To Cover 'Watermelon Sugar' By Bandmate Harry Styles

COP26: Alok Sharma criticised for international.

MBTA double-dipper paid $220,000-plus working for Boston and Denver transit agencies.

Americans win beach gold medal, and Ross completes the set.

Dine and Dash? Leaders In Braddock Chew On Sousa Departure.

How Big Promises And Fat Fees Turned Private Equity Into A Lousy Investment.

Lebanon's Hezbollah and Israel trade cross-border fire amid Iran tensions.

University of Iowa Housing and Dining prepares for thousands of students, more normal year.

Dublin Irish Days blends tradition and new attractions in modified event.

Analysis: Retail coffee prices to climb as frost and freight costs bite.

Olympic baseball a cross between Double-A and Old-Timers Day.

Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 200.9 million and California to require vaccines for all healthcare workers.

Caped crusaders, cosplayers, and celebrities ready to celebrate Big Lick Comic-Con’s return to Roanoke.