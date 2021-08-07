© Instagram / Shailene Woodley





'Last Letter from Your Lover's Shailene Woodley sends handwritten letters 'multiple times a week' and 'Last Letter from Your Lover's Shailene Woodley sends handwritten letters 'multiple times a week'





'Last Letter from Your Lover's Shailene Woodley sends handwritten letters 'multiple times a week' and 'Last Letter from Your Lover's Shailene Woodley sends handwritten letters 'multiple times a week'

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

'Last Letter from Your Lover's Shailene Woodley sends handwritten letters 'multiple times a week' and 'Last Letter from Your Lover's Shailene Woodley sends handwritten letters 'multiple times a week'

From the Podium: Kevin O'Connell and Jalen Ramsey preview joint practice with Cowboys.

Queens girls, 12 and 8, missing: NYPD.

Phillies win series opener against Mets and take over first place in NL East.

Sports Climbing and Breaking join Olympic lineup.

12-year-old home alone when pair breaks in and robs house.

Lines and wait times growing for COVID-19 tests in Northeast Florida.

What have the Republicans said about stimulus checks and rising inflation?

Connecticut mandates vaccines for nursing home workers.

Olympics Latest: Norway wins men's beach volleyball gold.

Shooting leaves one person with life-threatening injures near East 43rd and Blue Ridge Boulevard.

Kevin Durant and Jayson Tatum Lead Team U.S.A. in Scoring at Half.

River City Soulfest and new ‘Vibe Fest’ celebrating culture, community, and music on Peoria Riverfront this weekend.