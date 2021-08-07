© Instagram / wes anderson





Greatest cast in movie history is in Wes Anderson’s new film ‘The French Dispatch’ and Wes Anderson Stumbles With His Alienating New Movie, ‘The French Dispatch’





Wes Anderson Stumbles With His Alienating New Movie, ‘The French Dispatch’ and Greatest cast in movie history is in Wes Anderson’s new film ‘The French Dispatch’

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Unabridged: J & M Books and Play continues growth as a business.

The Tokyo Summer Olympics: Live updates.

George Bowers Sr.: Training for the Olympics and life.

Olympics-Beach volleyball-Norway's Mol and Sorum pair wins gold in Tokyo Games.

Grace Prewett Haythorne.

Flowers: Offense and controversy are necessary in a free society.

Robert Adams.

Sarah Elizabeth Parr Board.

Letter to the editor: Seeking mental health help is healthy and normal.

Sen. Manchin's infrastructure leadership moves U.S. and West Virginia in the right direction.

Letter to the editor: Freeze the infrastructure effort and provide honest accounting.

The Parisian Agency and the luxury of family.