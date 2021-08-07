© Instagram / lala kent





Randall Emmett Calls Fiancée Lala Kent His 'Hero' and 'Greatest, Most Loving' Mother to Baby Ocean and Randall Emmett Calls Fiancée Lala Kent His 'Hero' and 'Greatest, Most Loving' Mother to Baby Ocean





Randall Emmett Calls Fiancée Lala Kent His 'Hero' and 'Greatest, Most Loving' Mother to Baby Ocean and Randall Emmett Calls Fiancée Lala Kent His 'Hero' and 'Greatest, Most Loving' Mother to Baby Ocean

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Randall Emmett Calls Fiancée Lala Kent His 'Hero' and 'Greatest, Most Loving' Mother to Baby Ocean and Randall Emmett Calls Fiancée Lala Kent His 'Hero' and 'Greatest, Most Loving' Mother to Baby Ocean

Live Updates: Kevin Durant Leads Team U.S.A. to Olympic Gold.

Gold Standard: Collis Temple Jr. and sons leave lasting mark on community.

Back to class and back to masks: Talking to students about the return to wearing masks.

Smoke forecast for tonight and Saturday, Aug. 7.

Clemson's roster has seniors and super seniors.

Some state and county workers are gearing up for a legal fight over governor's vaccine mandate.

Olympics: Damian Lillard, USA beat Rudy Gobert and France to win gold.

Hotter, drier weather and smoke moves into New Mexico this weekend.

How and when to watch the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics in Australia.

In the Streaming Wars, Sony Stands on the Sidelines.

State Amateur Baseball: Lake Norden eliminated, Volga moves on in Class B.