© Instagram / baptiste





Baptiste viewers left shocked by 'superb' twist in episode four and Baptiste Recap: The Missing, the Tumour, the Daughter, the Limp & Everything





Baptiste viewers left shocked by 'superb' twist in episode four and Baptiste Recap: The Missing, the Tumour, the Daughter, the Limp & Everything

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Baptiste Recap: The Missing, the Tumour, the Daughter, the Limp & Everything and Baptiste viewers left shocked by 'superb' twist in episode four

'You made me so damn proud': Biden praises Olympic athletes and extends invite to the White House.

Southlake Carroll selects its new QB, and there’s a lot of buzz about Quinn Ewer’s replacement.

Trevor Moore, Comedian and Co-Founder of ‘The Whitest Kids U Know,’ Dies at 41.

$1 trillion infrastructure bill awaits final vote after Senate breaks filibuster, shuts down debate.

TPD: Crash with serious injuries on 6th and Michigan.

UWO College of Education and Human Services open house.

Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office investigate an attempted kidnapping and rape.

Medical Examiner confirms double-fatal car crash at 60th and Hampton.

Beshear's COVID restrictions targeted at Fancy Farm picnic.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident at the intersection of Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Dartmouth Street impacts lanes of traffic.

Folks getting COVID-19 tests and vaccines at Mahalia Jackson Theater site this weekend.

Obscured license place and a 'nugget of weed'.