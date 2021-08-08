© Instagram / delivery man





UPS delivery man reported missing after failing to show for shift in Cleveland on Monday and Thane: Food delivery man killed as tanker hits two-wheeler





Thane: Food delivery man killed as tanker hits two-wheeler and UPS delivery man reported missing after failing to show for shift in Cleveland on Monday

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Olympics Live: Results and Medal Count on the Last Day of the Games.

Wildfires Continue to Rage Across Greece, Cutting Island in Half and Forcing Thousands to Flee.

Concord Police meet most LEACT recommendations but lack body cams and racial data.

Tom Cable says Raiders OT Alex Leatherwood is a bit 'nerdy' and likes to 'keep it real'.

People get out and enjoy a tax-free weekend in Charlottesville.

Pilot killed in small-plane crash in Victoria.

Man shot and killed at Kroger fuel center, MPD says.

Snowfall closes roads as South Island shivers.

Steve Hutchinson's Teammates on Enshrinement: Right Where He Belongs.

Momentum drags in Senate on $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan; Schumer says talks to resume Sunday.

Olympics Live: Results and Medal Count on the Last Day of the Games.

Rays still don’t have Randy Arozarena, or much info on why not.