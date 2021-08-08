© Instagram / Emilia Clarke





Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke and Iain Glen reunite on social media and Emilia Clarke: Fans were “really upset” by Game of Thrones ending





Emilia Clarke: Fans were «really upset» by Game of Thrones ending and Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke and Iain Glen reunite on social media

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Off-script Olympics: Wins, losses, and a whole lot of improv.

Presenting new members of the Hall of Fame: Steelers Polamalu and Shell.

Johnson and Harris join Hall of Fame.

Photos: Olympic images from far above — and underwater.

New vehicles, contests, food, live music and more brought to Detroit for Motor City Car Crawl.

The Tokyo Summer Olympics: Live updates.

UFC 265 play-by-play and live results.

One Dead and Three Hospitalized After Shooting at Huntington Beach Home.

Taking a closer look at Mitch Keller and Bryan Reynolds after another loss to Reds.

Fairgrounds host carnival rides and games as COVID-19 cancels main event again.

Hot and humid end to the weekend.

Olympics live updates: U.S. women's basketball, women's volleyball, boxers get their chances at gold.