© Instagram / Brie Larson





Korean heartthrob Park Seo-joon confirmed joining ‘Captain Marvel’ sequel alongside Brie Larson and Brie Larson, YouTube Personality. With an Oscar.





Brie Larson, YouTube Personality. With an Oscar. and Korean heartthrob Park Seo-joon confirmed joining ‘Captain Marvel’ sequel alongside Brie Larson

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Olympics live updates: Women's basketball, women's volleyball help Team USA clinch most gold medals.

Belarus and Lithuania: Border crisis deepens amid 'propaganda war'.

U.S. women top Brazil to capture first Olympic volleyball gold.

U.S. women win first Olympic gold medal in volleyball, including Coloradans Jordyn Poulter and Haleigh Washington.

Hezbollah vows 'suitable and proportionate' response to any Israeli air strikes on Lebanon.

Boxing-Harrington, Price win women's gold; Cruz takes men's lightweight title.

ECB must tighten policy if needed to counter inflation, Weidmann says.

NBA Rumors Roundup: LA Lakers and Brooklyn Nets among teams that made offers to Kelly Oubre Jr., Portland Trail Blazers are not actively shopping CJ McCollum and more.

Saudi Aramco Q2 profit soars on higher prices, demand recovery.

6 killed in Alaska sightseeing plane crash identified.

IOC gives itself more power to removes sports from future Olympics.