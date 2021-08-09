Coptic Archbishop: Condemning Persecution of Non-Christians Follows the Example of Christ and Persecution worsens for Christians in post-coup Myanmar, experts say
By: Olivia Anderson
2021-08-09 04:01:06
Persecution worsens for Christians in post-coup Myanmar, experts say and Coptic Archbishop: Condemning Persecution of Non-Christians Follows the Example of Christ
>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<
Remarks by President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden in a Virtual Meeting with Team USA Members Who Competed in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
In Memoriam: Bobby Bowden's Legacy and His Matchups With Oklahoma.
Wicker Supports Bipartisan Infrastructure Package.
Peyton Manning enters Pro Football Hall of Fame with jokes, tears and appreciation: 'Gold bless football'.
Patriots training camp: Cam Newton bounces back and Mac Jones has another strong performance.
Position Preview: Quarterbacks.
A roundup of local sports briefs, news and announcements.
Coordinated Covid-19 plan coming Monday for schools in Buffalo and Erie County.
Position Preview: Linebackers.
Rihanna Nearly Played Rihanna Opposite Adam Driver (and a Puppet) in the Movie Musical ‘Annette’.
Position Preview: Running Backs.
UNFPA and France collaborate for the first time in Bangladesh to address gender-based violence.