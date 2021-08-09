© Instagram / falling down





Man hospitalized after falling down hillside during police chase and Hiker suffers major injuries after falling down cliff near Horsetail Falls





Hiker suffers major injuries after falling down cliff near Horsetail Falls and Man hospitalized after falling down hillside during police chase

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Back to school and COVID: You asked and we have answers.

Allan Cox, former Tilghman and Lone Oak football coach, passes away.

Ranking active NFL QBs by shot at Hall of Fame: Tom Brady and 11 others' chances of future enshrinement.

D.C. United rallies to a 2-1 win over CF Montreal and a five-game unbeaten streak.

Chesapeake parents and teachers plan to speak about masking at upcoming school board meeting.

Methuen Also Becomes Purple Heart Community and Honors Recipients for Sacrifices.

Amid blooms and butterflies; Katie's Garden gets a refresh at Alcoa Elementary.

China's July factory price growth quickens, adds to business cost pressures.

K-9s Veki and Cliff join Blount County Sheriff's Office.

Chicago White Sox sweep City Series vs. Cubs.

Explorer gets high-centered on median, man detained for DWI hit-and-run.

Paddock Buzz: Drivers Give Stamp of Approval to Nashville.