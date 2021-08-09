Sofia Vergara Dances in a Glittery Bustier and Black Platform Heels on ‘America’s Got Talent’ and Sofia Vergara, 49, Flashes Her Sculpted Abs In A Hot Pink Bikini
By: Abigail Jackson
2021-08-09 10:47:06
Sofia Vergara, 49, Flashes Her Sculpted Abs In A Hot Pink Bikini and Sofia Vergara Dances in a Glittery Bustier and Black Platform Heels on ‘America’s Got Talent’
>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<
Uncertainty and confusion as 250,000 ultra-Orthodox kids return to school.
Hazy, hot and humid with a few storms.
Pet Accessories Market to grow by USD 9.20 billion.
A Quiet Economic Calendar Leaves the EUR and Dollar in Focus.
'He hugged me and said sorry brother': Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Ravi Dahiya on being bitten by Kaz.
Some Smoke and Haze, but Overall a Sunny/Warm Day for the Central Coast.
Watch: Photographer Falls Into Swimming Pool While Capturing Bride and Groom's Entry.
Lautaro Martinez latest, Ndombele's absence and opinion on Espirito Santo from inside Tottenham.
Child-free and happy: These stars have decided not to have children.
Arsenal news and transfers live: Willock fee agreed, Martinez update, Odegaard competition.
Byron Bay, Richmond Valley, Ballina, Lismore go into lockdown after COVID-19 case in region.
Graeme Souness and Trevor Sinclair agree on Romelu Lukaku ahead of imminent Chelsea transfer.