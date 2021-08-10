© Instagram / something new





Try something new: inshore shark fishing and Book Review: ‘Something New Under the Sun,’ by Alexandra Kleeman





Book Review: ‘Something New Under the Sun,’ by Alexandra Kleeman and Try something new: inshore shark fishing

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Opinion.

Migrant kids describe raw food and extended stays at Texas temporary facility.

'Offensive and anti-Mexican': UTSA addresses calls to remove its 'Come and Take it' sign.

NC House budget plan reveals tax cut and pay increase for state workers.

Texas Nurses Are Overwhelmed And Hospitals Are Nearing Capacity Amid Delta Surge.

Students, families celebrate 'Back to School Fades and Braids Bash' at Jere Baxter Middle School.

Vax rates are down in Michigan kids, and not just for COVID.

Chicago Weather: Tornado Warning For DeKalb And Kane Counties, Tornado Watch Issued Throughout Area.

Fatal 60th and Hampton crash caught on camera; families demand change.

Oak Island using drones to keep their visitors and dunes safe.

Nicaragua recalls four LatAm ambassadors in tit-for-tat move.

Podcast: Surveying the Chiefs early camp injuries and more.