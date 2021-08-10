© Instagram / cinematography





From Martin Scorsese to Stanley Kubrick: 10 films with incredible cinematography and How To Practice Cinematography at Home





How To Practice Cinematography at Home and From Martin Scorsese to Stanley Kubrick: 10 films with incredible cinematography

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

What is Pegasus? A cybersecurity expert explains how the spyware invades phones and what it does when it gets in.

Juice Boxes and Post Game Stats: Weekend on the Road.

New York Assembly moves forward with Cuomo impeachment inquiry as the governor digs in, refusing to step down.

Motorcycle and car collide, 70-year-old Burlington man killed.

How ‘Bridgerton,’ ‘The Crown’ and ‘Halston’ Production Designers Re-created Grandiose Settings.

Reckon and AL.com awarded $35K grant; will highlight the criminalization of poverty in documentary.

PM Update: Flooding rains falling north and east of D.C.; more storms possible on a hot and humid Tuesday.

Apple bans internal employee surveys on pay equity and more.

Parents of sons killed in Orono crash drift between grief, anger and disbelief.

How Extortion Scams and Review Bombing Trolls Turned Goodreads Into Many Authors’ Worst Nightmare.

Judge: Harassment and murder charges stem from same plan.

Escalation of violence in Syria kills and injures 45 children since beginning of July.