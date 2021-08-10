© Instagram / sommelier





Sommelier foundation builds momentum helping those hurt financially by pandemic and Wine School of Philadelphia to hold sommelier crash course





Wine School of Philadelphia to hold sommelier crash course and Sommelier foundation builds momentum helping those hurt financially by pandemic

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Haumerson's Pond tour and new online education course set.

What is ranavirus and why does it matter to East Tenn. box turtles?

PHOTO ESSAY: Fathers and Sons Together Barbershop Event Encourages Hope.

Sens. Cruz, Cramer Introduce Bills to Ban Mask and Vaccine Mandates.

COVID-19 Status Update for 08/09/2021.

Lyon College changes several protocols due to hospitalizations and high COVID cases.

North Fork Dream Home: Board and batten ranch that lets the beauty of the area take center stage.

Class Notes: BlueSky Tennessee Institute accepting applications for first cohort, and more education news this week.

More power to him: Duke Energy foreman celebrates 40 years on the job with no sick days.

Storm Tracker Forecast.

Aussie Deals: Cut-Price Controllers, Mice, Wheels and More!

NBA Summer League presents rare opportunity for Paul Reed to showcase his versatility for the Sixers.