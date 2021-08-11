© Instagram / Christina Aguilera





Christina Aguilera emotionally calls her LA Philharmonic takeover a “moment of a lifetime” – 97.9 WRMF and Christina Aguilera's “Genie In A Bottle” Lyrics Are More “Dirrty” Than You Think





Christina Aguilera emotionally calls her LA Philharmonic takeover a «moment of a lifetime» – 97.9 WRMF and Christina Aguilera's «Genie In A Bottle» Lyrics Are More «Dirrty» Than You Think

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Christina Aguilera's «Genie In A Bottle» Lyrics Are More «Dirrty» Than You Think and Christina Aguilera emotionally calls her LA Philharmonic takeover a «moment of a lifetime» – 97.9 WRMF

For Biden and senators, a sense that ‘world was watching’.

Walks doom Dallas Keuchel in Chicago White Sox loss.

Back to school (for many) as summer heat, humidity and pm storms roll on.

Women’s prison to get strict oversight after abuses.

COVID brings front and center the tug between individual rights and the public good.

American, Delta and Southwest Airlines won't make workers get COVID vax.

Phillies fall in battle of the bullpens after rain delay and other observations from winning streak-snapping 5-0 loss to Dodgers.

Lt. Gov. Green and Mayor Blangiardi sound the alarm as hospitals fill up with COVID patients.

WVUP discusses in person and possible online learning plans.

It Makes Total Sense that Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Would Be Dating.

Frogs and their jockeys jump for joy.

Daines and Jones advance in Logan municipal primary.