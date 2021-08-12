© Instagram / Ivanka Trump





Inside Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner’s Unmaintained $24M Florida Mansion and It Sure Sounds Like Ivanka Trump Lied Under Oath to Criminal Investigators





It Sure Sounds Like Ivanka Trump Lied Under Oath to Criminal Investigators and Inside Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner’s Unmaintained $24M Florida Mansion

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

New ‘Jeopardy!’ Hosts Are Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik.

New Kid's Room debuts at Fair and Square Imports in downtown McKinney.

Stages of Diabetes: Stages, Symptoms, and Treatments.

Review: McDonald’s new Saweetie Meal a sticky, sweet and complicated process.

Mercury hits 93 as state begins stretch of ‘oppressive’ heat and humidity; forecasters warn of 2 hotter days ahead.

Masks required for Garland ISD schools, facilities and buses under new Dallas County COVID-19 order.

Senate Democrats' $3.5 trillion budget would expand Medicare, make community college free and introduce paid family leave.

North Dakota hunters shoot more grouse, pheasants and partridges in 2020.

Kenosha Diner to Be Featured on Food Network's ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives'.

‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ and one unforgettable Nicole Kidman.

Clearing customs at KCI Airport just got a lot faster and easier.

Beyoncé opens up about mental health and 'generational trauma'.