Security guards of Karachi politician ‘open fire’ on food delivery man and Delivery Man in Viral San Francisco Video Speaks Out, Considers Lawsuit
© Instagram / delivery man

Security guards of Karachi politician ‘open fire’ on food delivery man and Delivery Man in Viral San Francisco Video Speaks Out, Considers Lawsuit


By: Jacob Johnson
2021-08-12 07:01:06

Delivery Man in Viral San Francisco Video Speaks Out, Considers Lawsuit and Security guards of Karachi politician ‘open fire’ on food delivery man

Know what's going
>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<

Last News:

California requires vaccines, tests for teachers and staff.

Scott County Ruritan provides supplies and more for local students.

Effort and Accountability’: Canistota/Freeman seeks fourth straight state championship.

'Diesel Brothers,' Utah Youtuber, Oregon search group unite to try and crack cold case.

Cuomo resigns: What we know, what we don’t and what’s next.

Houston-area schools: Data shows racial disparities regarding school discipline and students of color.

Education officials propose new ‘test and stay’ COVID protocol for schools.

Tonight's Forecast: Storms exiting, warm and humid.

‘Armed and dangerous’ Puna man wanted by police.

William and Mary 2021 season preview – WAVY.com.

Family and friends gather for vigil for hit-and-run victim.

Richard Spring fire closes Hwy. 212, hundreds of people evacuated and without power.

  TOP