© Instagram / John Legend





John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Just Sold This Beverly Hills Home for $16.8 Million and John Legend and Chrissy Teigen sell their 90210 mansion





John Legend and Chrissy Teigen sell their 90210 mansion and John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Just Sold This Beverly Hills Home for $16.8 Million

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Victims identified after five killed in rare mass shooting in England.

Nanci Griffith, Singer Who Mixed Folk and Country, Dies at 68.

Governor Hutchinson's Weekly Address Arkansas Dairy Bars: Nostalgic and Pandemic Perfect : Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson.

Bowser Administration to Celebrate Students and Families at Back-to-School Block Party.

Newsom recall election heats up as governor and candidates hit the campaign trail.

Food and Farm Showcase: Heller’s Farm.

Customs and Border Protection seize fake vaccination cards headed to New Orleans.

Texas Matters: Mask Rebellion, Candidate Collier And Census Growth.

State And CMP Plan To Appeal Court Ruling Vacating Powerline Lease.

MUSC board receives reports on challenges, growth and exceeding expectations in fiscal year 2021.

Sweetwater Sound to take over ‘Time and Temperature Services’.

With Most Kids Unvaccinated And Class Starting, Schools Come Up With Safety Protocols.