© Instagram / trevor noah





Trevor Noah irked at Ted Cruz’s ‘chutzpah’ and Trevor Noah takes aim at Ted Cruz's love for 'chutzpah.' Cruz retorts in Yiddish, too.





Trevor Noah irked at Ted Cruz’s ‘chutzpah’ and Trevor Noah takes aim at Ted Cruz's love for 'chutzpah.' Cruz retorts in Yiddish, too.

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Trevor Noah takes aim at Ted Cruz's love for 'chutzpah.' Cruz retorts in Yiddish, too. and Trevor Noah irked at Ted Cruz’s ‘chutzpah’

Angels And Astros Renew AL West Rivalry At The Big A.

Mexican music legend Vicente Fernández remains hospitalized; doctors work on limb movement, respiratory health.

Camino Community Center providing COVID-19 information, vaccine efforts for Hispanic and Latino population.

Holt and Dimondale partner with B2 Outlet Stores for school supply giveaway.

3 reports about Phoenix police and Maricopa County prosecutors were released. Here's what you need to know.

Searching for Utopia, Part 1: The freedoms and failures of of an intentional community in India.

Matt Damon is all in on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship: 'No one's pulling harder than I am'.

After two-and-a-half weeks, crews remain dedicated to finding missing Fruitland boy.

Air quality deteriorates as smoke fills Yakima Valley, prompts warnings and closures.

Report: More people and property at risk in San Mateo County from sea level rise.

Uyghur demonstration for expedited asylum in U.S. after fleeing concentration camps and genocide in China.