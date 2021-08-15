Ivanka Trump’s Vaccine Selfie Didn’t Go Over as Planned and Surprise: Ivanka Trump’s Signature Women’s Initiative Was a Massive Failure
By: Jacob Johnson
2021-08-15 01:31:06
Surprise: Ivanka Trump’s Signature Women’s Initiative Was a Massive Failure and Ivanka Trump’s Vaccine Selfie Didn’t Go Over as Planned
>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<
The long, terrible history of earthquakes in Haiti.
iSchool Launches Online Information Management and Technology Undergraduate Program.
Smith: Natural Resources Board's reckless action on wolf quota likely to draw legal challenge.
Dear Abby: Grandparents are 'mommy' and 'daddy' to toddler.
Kevin Kisner, T-3 at Wyndham, eyeing trips to Whistling Straits and East Lake.
Scattered showers and storms continue for Sunday and Monday and watching the tropics.
Day 6 recap: Spain and Germany celebrate FIBA U17 World Cup slots, first set of MVPs announced.
Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve celebrates 24 years as state park.
Matchday LIVE: Man Utd, Chelsea, Liverpool, PSG and Real Madrid in action as Premier League returns.
Local man arrested on domestic abuse and feticide charges; killing unborn child.
Fiesta Fort Wayne showcases Hispanic and Latino culture.
Ryan and Butler lead as just five shots cover top 31 at Irish Close.