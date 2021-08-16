© Instagram / collateral damage





The collateral damage in Cuomo's downfall and resignation and For US elites, Asian civilian casualties are acceptable collateral damage





The collateral damage in Cuomo's downfall and resignation and For US elites, Asian civilian casualties are acceptable collateral damage

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

For US elites, Asian civilian casualties are acceptable collateral damage and The collateral damage in Cuomo's downfall and resignation

Google and Facebook's New Cable to Link Japan and Southeast Asia.

Metro Detroit weather: Cool, comfortable and becoming partly cloudy Sunday night.

Hours-long delays for COVID-19 tests and move-ins at NC Central University.

Dallas ISD will continue enforcing mask mandate despite Supreme Court’s move against Jenkins’ order.

Analysis and Player Grades: Hounds’ falter in new house of horrors in Charlotte.

Rushed Evacuation in Kabul Highlights Disconnect in Washington.

FORECAST: Scattered showers and storms throughout the day Monday.

Costs of the Afghanistan war, in lives and dollars.

Vigil held for mother fatally struck in North Philadelphia hit-and-run that injured 3-year-old son.

Community concerned after Springfield city council voted and approved pick n' pull.

Ruston mayor and wife recovering from Covid-19.

Dallas and Georgia glass plants to close, putting 400 out of work.