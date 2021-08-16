© Instagram / force of nature





LaTasha Barnes: a joyful force of nature at Jacob’s Pillow and NewYorkCityTV.com reflects the indomitable spirit and force of nature that defines the real, unreal and surreal panorama of life in New York





NewYorkCityTV.com reflects the indomitable spirit and force of nature that defines the real, unreal and surreal panorama of life in New York and LaTasha Barnes: a joyful force of nature at Jacob’s Pillow

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Afghan Government Collapses: Updates.

Heat and humidity slowly rise this week.

Dallas and San Antonio cannot mandate mask use, Texas Supreme Court says.

Google and Facebook’s New Cable to Link Japan and Southeast Asia.

Covid Australia vaccine rollout tracker: total number of people and per cent vaccinated, daily vaccine doses and rate of progress.

Warmth and humidity on the way, but no severe weather.

One dead after shooting near Pawnee and Laura.

Congresswomen Spanberger and Luria comment on the situation in Afghanistan.

Pelosi suggests tying infrastructure plan and $3.5 trln budget resolution.

Chicago shooting: 2 young girls shot, 1 killed, in Belmont Central on Northwest Side, Chicago police say.

Hundreds of students, faculty and staff exposed to virus as school goes into session.

Virus claims more and more young victims as deaths climb yet again.