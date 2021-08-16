© Instagram / Khalid





Khalid’s latest music video is a big, sloppy kiss to Silicon Valley and Khalid’s latest music video is a big, sloppy kiss to Silicon Valley





Khalid’s latest music video is a big, sloppy kiss to Silicon Valley and Khalid’s latest music video is a big, sloppy kiss to Silicon Valley

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

MarionMade!: Marion offers opportunities to generations of the Cramer and Bosh families.

Cobham agrees Ultra deal and Meggitt nears takeover in UK aerospace sell-off – business live.

A Public Park in a Former Quarry in Australia and A Garden Bridge in China: 10 Unbuilt Public Spaces and Buildings Submitted to Archdaily.

Job readiness 101: CUNY and Bloomberg ink an important workforce development partnership; more, please.

Global Creativity and Sustainable Development Index officially released.

Mass population surge points to 'significant' voting district changes.

MLS All-Star Game 2021 tickets: cost, when and where to buy.

Okinawa governor 'infuriated' over fallen piece of Marine Corps Osprey.

Forza brings its first double/single wall ovens and warming drawer to the market.

Falling Populations in Rural America Underscore Farm and Ranch Labor Shortages.

Onlive Server Launched KVM Hypervisor Based USA VPS Hosting with CPanel and SSD Storage.

Army marksman will shoot for gold at Tokyo Paralympics.