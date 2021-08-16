© Instagram / John Oliver





John Oliver Doesn’t Need a PowerPoint to Taunt Andrew Cuomo and ‘Last Week Tonight’: John Oliver Makes Case For Housing Reparations For Black Americans, “Make It Right By Paying What You Owe”





‘Last Week Tonight’: John Oliver Makes Case For Housing Reparations For Black Americans, «Make It Right By Paying What You Owe» and John Oliver Doesn’t Need a PowerPoint to Taunt Andrew Cuomo

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Decarbonizing heavy-duty transport and making it affordable.

'We put it there, and we will remove it'.

Afghanistan falls to the Taliban: Live updates.

Why utilities should reimagine their tax and finance functions.

Indoor and outdoor noise changes due to the COVID-19 lockdown and their effects on individuals' expectations and preferences.

Art and Exile in the Third Republic.

Cultural diversity and wisdom of crowds are mutually beneficial and evolutionarily stable.

Local reputation, local selection, and the leading eight norms.

Taliban takes over Kabul, investors worry about the neighbourhood.

Why they stayed: UB football players discuss withdrawing from transfer portal and returning.

SARS-CoV-2 variant prediction and antiviral drug design are enabled by RBD in vitro evolution.

Optimization of solid waste collection using RSM approach, and strategies delivering sustainable development goals (SDG's) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.