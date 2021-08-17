© Instagram / Keanu Reeves





Keanu Reeves left costar Yahya Abdul-Matteen II 'starstruck' and Keanu Reeves left costar Yahya Abdul-Matteen II 'starstruck'





Keanu Reeves left costar Yahya Abdul-Matteen II 'starstruck' and Keanu Reeves left costar Yahya Abdul-Matteen II 'starstruck'

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Keanu Reeves left costar Yahya Abdul-Matteen II 'starstruck' and Keanu Reeves left costar Yahya Abdul-Matteen II 'starstruck'

Chaos in Kabul as Taliban take power and thousands try to flee.

TREASURIES-Yields lower on weak Chinese data, Afghan and COVID concerns.

COVID Rules, Vaccine Guidelines for NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL.

RGV Border Patrol Agents Arrest Large Groups of Migrants.

FIRST ALERT: Tracking more heavy rain, strong storms and potential flooding.

WFT camp observations: A name update, and Ron Rivera speaks out on vaccine misinformation.

Madison mayor issues statement on weekend gun violence and death.

The U.S. Is Rushing To Evacuate Americans And Afghan Allies From Kabul.

Belmont Central: 2 girls shot.

Trey Smith reflects on preseason debut — and ways he can improve.

Bates College tells students and faculty they'll need to wear masks after all.

U.S. military deaths from Afghanistan – over 2,300 nationally and 38 Coloradans.