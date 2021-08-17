© Instagram / Paul McCartney





‘You Keep Discovering Another Little Thing’: Paul McCartney and Rick Rubin on Finding New Joy in Old Songs and How To Be More Creative At Work: 5 Lessons From Sir Paul McCartney





How To Be More Creative At Work: 5 Lessons From Sir Paul McCartney and ‘You Keep Discovering Another Little Thing’: Paul McCartney and Rick Rubin on Finding New Joy in Old Songs

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Quotation of the Day: For Veterans, Pain, Anguish and Sorrows.

Dodgers get homers from McKinney and Muncy to beat Pirates, 2-1.

Squeak, Producer and Member of Saba’s Pivot Gang, Dies at 26.

Crawford Central board members have nothing to say about health and safety plan.

Why Snow, Hail and Wildfire Are Expensive for Insurance Industry.

Czarnezki Chosen as New Associate CIO.

Hughes Named Managing Director of the Dr. Barbara A. Lofton Office of Diversity & Inclusion.

Sen. Brian Jones on potential SVP placements in Ranchita and Borrego Springs -.

If you are ever craving attention, locate a small baby and strap it to yourself.

Prosecutors find fatal police shooting of Kevin Peterson, Jr., 'justified and lawful'.

U.S. oil refiner Citgo Petroleum posts first profit in seven quarters.

$6.1 Million Grant Will Establish Institute Focused on Virus Research.