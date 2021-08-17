© Instagram / Miranda Lambert





Blake Shelton Honors Oklahoma Veterans With Emotion-Filled Cover Of Miranda Lambert’s “Over You” — WATCH and Flashback: Miranda Lambert Sings 'Texas (When I Die)' on 'Nashville Star'





Blake Shelton Honors Oklahoma Veterans With Emotion-Filled Cover Of Miranda Lambert’s «Over You» — WATCH and Flashback: Miranda Lambert Sings 'Texas (When I Die)' on 'Nashville Star'

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Flashback: Miranda Lambert Sings 'Texas (When I Die)' on 'Nashville Star' and Blake Shelton Honors Oklahoma Veterans With Emotion-Filled Cover Of Miranda Lambert’s «Over You» — WATCH

Police Boats Patrol Lagoons And Shores.

Queen Anne's public schools to receive new websites and new branding.

Fast fashion spurs bleach-like pollution of Africa's rivers.

What If You Could Become Invisible to Mosquitoes?

Pride vs. indignity: political manipulation of homophobia and transphobia in Europe.

Ethnic Karen commanders in Myanmar admit killing 25 men.

EV startups hunt for low-cost roads to mass production.

China steps up tech scrutiny with rules over unfair competition, critical data.

Douglas Wayne Weekley.

Stars enjoy first time on red carpet at Marvel's 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' world premiere.

Delic Announces Laura Dawn, Msc., Host of the Psychedelic Leadership Podcast, Business Consultant & Microdosing Mentor to Appear at Meet Delic: The World's Premiere Psychedelic and Wellness Event.

Wang Yi Speaks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the Phone at Request.