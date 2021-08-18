© Instagram / Julie Andrews





AFI Reschedules Life Achievement Gala Honoring Julie Andrews and Julie Andrews Reveals the Secret Behind How She Chooses Her Roles





Julie Andrews Reveals the Secret Behind How She Chooses Her Roles and AFI Reschedules Life Achievement Gala Honoring Julie Andrews

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

These Athens Bars Are Requiring Masks and Vaccinations.

What to do before, during and after a power outage.

Juneau's 14-day COVID-19 recap: Aug. 2 – Aug. 15 – City and Borough of Juneau.

Caution and Schadenfreude in Moscow as the US Moment in Afghanistan Ends.

Delta Variant and Booster Shots Top the List for Northern Michigan Health Officials.

Chicago Scene one-tank road trip: Discovering Torch Lake and the birthplace of snowboarding in Michigan.

Branson, Mo, Board of Alderman approve ordinance to separate food and alcohol sales.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Tests Positive for Coronavirus.

Woman shot and killed in Salt Lake City, girlfriend arrested.

Keep mold and dampness away after Tropical Storm Fred.

At Midwest state fairs, no masks are required and the vaccines are free.