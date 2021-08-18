© Instagram / mannequin





Canadian Authorities 'in Shock' After Mother's Burnt Body Is Mistaken for Mannequin, Thrown in Dumpster and NASA's moon-bound mannequin astronaut named after hero of troubled Apollo 13 mission





Canadian Authorities 'in Shock' After Mother's Burnt Body Is Mistaken for Mannequin, Thrown in Dumpster and NASA's moon-bound mannequin astronaut named after hero of troubled Apollo 13 mission

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

NASA's moon-bound mannequin astronaut named after hero of troubled Apollo 13 mission and Canadian Authorities 'in Shock' After Mother's Burnt Body Is Mistaken for Mannequin, Thrown in Dumpster

As UNC reopens in-person, students and faculty have COVID-19 safety concerns.

Shop huge discounts on air purifiers from Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and more.

Latest Photos and Videos from Afghanistan: Live Updates.

Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula under hurricane warning as Grace heads its way.

Eyes on Health and Safety for In-Person Learning This Fall.

Onondaga County Man Pleads Guilty to Receiving and Possessing Child Pornography.

Zūm and Senator Alex Padilla Highlight Efforts to Transition Nation's School Bus System to Zero-Emission.

Understanding Afghanistan: The mission and went wrong.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, foe of mask and vax mandates, has COVID.

Tropical Storm Fred causes flooding in Gulf and Franklin Counties.

Democratic lawmakers and health advocates push plan to bypass DeSantis and Republicans who won't expand Medicaid.

Amazon devices are on mega-sale right now: Save on Fire Sticks, Echo Dots and more.