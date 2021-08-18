© Instagram / Coldplay





Ed Sheeran and Coldplay named among headliners of Global Citizen Live 2021 and PreviousColdplay announces 'Music of the Spheres'





Ed Sheeran and Coldplay named among headliners of Global Citizen Live 2021 and PreviousColdplay announces 'Music of the Spheres'

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

PreviousColdplay announces 'Music of the Spheres' and Ed Sheeran and Coldplay named among headliners of Global Citizen Live 2021

Joe Biden And Donald Trump Have Rare Consensus On Afghanistan.

We Need to Understand the Difference Between Isolation and Loneliness.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Tests Positive for Covid-19.

We Have Reached Peak ‘Exercise Dress’.

Rapper IDK Releases 'SEE4YOURSELF,' Reconciling Two Disparate Sides Of Self.

America Will Need Russia, China and Pakistan to Help Deal with the Taliban.

AMC, Virgin Galactic, and 23 Other Names That Look Like Bubble Stocks.

City Of Gainesville > Newsroom.

Concrete under I-10 in Baton Rouge could soon be parks and a greenway. What should it look like?

Australia great Kefu and family 'doing well' after violent attack.

Rightwing lobbies and dark money funders backing assaults on voting rights.

Already a star, Courtney Blades Rogers changed her game and became an NCAA softball legend.