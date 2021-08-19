© Instagram / il divo





A touch of Holiday Magic with Il Divo ! and How leaving Simon Cowell has got Il Divo back in the groove





How leaving Simon Cowell has got Il Divo back in the groove and A touch of Holiday Magic with Il Divo !

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

7 Things You Didn’t Know About This Week’s ‘Blue Moon’ (And When To See It Rise).

Biden Administration to Use Federal Civil Rights Office to Deter States From School Mask Bans.

DeKalb County woman speaks out after husband dies from COVID, encourages people to get vaccinated.

Medical Marijuana Authority gets its fourth director in three years.

Man arrested after carjacking a state trooper's vehicle and leading authorities on a chase.

Everson Griffen has tryout with Vikings, and ex-teammates talk about welcoming a return.

Technical Discussion: Tropical humidity and downpours in the near term, then Henri could impact our weekend!

L.A. Chefs Niki Nakayama and Jordan Kahn Create Dishes Inspired by Lyriq Electric SUV for 60 Second Docs.

Capitol digest: A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest.

Auditory and speech processing occur in parallel in the brain.

Local Eat and Pour opens in former 1201 Kitchen.

Club Update: Top Seed Upsets And COVID Concerns Dot Mid-August Showdowns.