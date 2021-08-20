© Instagram / scorsese





Jonah Hill explains why Martin Scorsese is the ultimate genius and Martin Scorsese Kept Bashing Marvel Movies to ‘Get Press’ for ‘The Irishman,’ Says James Gunn





Martin Scorsese Kept Bashing Marvel Movies to ‘Get Press’ for ‘The Irishman,’ Says James Gunn and Jonah Hill explains why Martin Scorsese is the ultimate genius

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Locked-up and fed-up: Australian voters put prime minister on notice.

Fact-checking more images, videos about Afghanistan and Taliban.

Florida medical and hospital associations release PSA to encourage vaccinations.

Myths and Facts: Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act.

Latest Moto Edge features improved camera and a faster processor.

50 Afghan refugee families arrive in Roanoke and need your help.

Faster and cheaper ethanol-to-jet-fuel on the horizon: New catalyst and microchannel reactors improve efficiency and cost.

Harris trip to Asia will show U.S. commitment to a 'free and open Indo-Pacific'.

Bars and Restaurants Can't Require Proof of Vaccination, State Law.

San Jose State students back on campus — and downtown.

Portland’s vaccine coalition is growing. How’s it going at restaurants and bars?

A Comics expo, a new book on looking with Black artists, and poetry imagining Robert Burns in Jamaica.