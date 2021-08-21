© Instagram / Emily Ratajkowski





Emily Ratajkowski loves her $89 JW PEI shoulder bag so much she has it in FOUR colors and Emily Ratajkowski sponsors Bantry Basketball Club after spending her childhood summers in Ireland





Emily Ratajkowski sponsors Bantry Basketball Club after spending her childhood summers in Ireland and Emily Ratajkowski loves her $89 JW PEI shoulder bag so much she has it in FOUR colors

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Hurricane warnings posted for Long Island, southern New England as Henri looks to make landfall Sunday.

Country singer Tom T. Hall dies; wrote 'Harper Valley PTA'.

The Young and the Restless Showrunner Accused of Sexually Harassing Actress in New Lawsuit.

Bears and Bills TV, Radio, Betting Line.

Portland Mayor and Police Chief: «You Should Not Expect to See Police Officers» Intervene in Violent Street Brawls This Weekend.

Proposition 22, The Gig Worker Exemption For Ride Share And Food Delivery Drivers, Is Ruled Unconstitutional.

Compton residents call on city official accused of bribery to resign.

New evacuations triggered as Greenwood Fire grows.

Workers Struggles: Asia and Australia.

Ravens vs. Panthers preseason: How to watch, listen, and stream.

SATURDAY’S WEATHER-TRAFFIC: Hot and humid summer weekend ahead.

First Trust Portfolios Canada Announces Cap, Buffer and Dates of August Buffer ETF.